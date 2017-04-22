Democrats Sue to Steal the Georgia Election

The Georgia 6th district election is going to a runoff because Progressive Democrat Jon Ossoff did not make the 50%. In every runoff, new voters who register after the first round cannot vote. Democrats are suing to change that allow their new voters to vote in the election. Runoffs are extensions of the election.

The D.C.-based Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a complaint federal court in Georgia on behalf of five civil rights and voting rights organizations. It claims Georgia law cuts off voter registration for federal run-off elections two months earlier than guaranteed under federal law, AJC reported.

The lawsuit is frivolous but there are a lot of Obama judges in our court system who could take it seriously.

Obama is gone but it’s business as usual for the leftists.

The plaintiffs are leftists: Georgia State Conference of the NAACP, the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda, ProGeorgia State Table, Third Sector Development (ties to George Soros), and Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta.

Maybe this is what the Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff meant when he said “it’s a victory for the ages”.