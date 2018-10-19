Democrats Threaten Restaurant Owner Over Blackburn Meet-and-Greet

U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn is running for the Senate seat vacated by Bob Corker and was in a fairly tight race with a candidate who bought in with the far-left. She has recently broken away in the polls. The far-left — Democrats — tried to keep her from renting a venue on Saturday.

This highly respected member of Congress is not worthy of renting a restaurant according to the Democrats.

The owner of the restaurant in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee has faced threats.

Tom Courtney of Courtney’s Restaurant and Catering rented out the space for Blackburn to host a meet-and-greet last weekend.

“People have posted they love our food, but will no longer come to the restaurant,” Courtney told The Wilson Post. “I have never in my life experienced such a thing. It’s scary.”

“I was called a Nazi sympathizer of all things,” he said to the paper earlier this week. “It’s hurt my business, my staff, me and my family. I’ve never seen grown people, or whoever is hidden behind the screens, act in such a manner. I have partners.”

Blackburn a Nazi? Seriously, you crazy loons?

These Democrats will call anyone a Nazi except themselves although they better fit the bill.

Representative Blackburn said the “radical Left is out of control, and their angry mob is right here in Tennessee. Tom, we appreciate your opening your restaurant up to us, and we hope you are treated with the same respect as you treat your customers.

DEMOCRATS ARE STALINISTS NOW IN THE NEW DEMOCRAT PARTY

The Democrats encourage followers to get in their faces, including Hillary Clinton, who rejects civility. Eric Holder wants to ‘kick’ opponents. Maxine Waters wants supporters to harass Republicans. Cory Booker wants a ‘revolution’ and ‘blood in the streets’ to nourish the tree of liberty. They send the loveliest messages.