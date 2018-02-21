Democrats Win Republican Seat in Special Election in Trump District

Linda Belcher (D), a former state legislator who lost her seat in the Trump landslide in Kentucky, reclaimed the Bullitt County district by a more than two-to-one margin, defeating her GOP opponent Rebecca Johnson 68 percent to 32 percent.

While the seat was held by a Republican, Ms. Belcher had been the incumbent.

Democrats are touting this win. It is the 18th win in a little more than a year, but it’s not as dramatic as the left would have us believe.

Even though it is a district that Trump won by 49 points, Belcher only lost the last election by 156 votes. In addition, the vacancy was left by a man who killed himself while under investigation. His wife was the opposing candidate.

George Soros’s/David Brock’s ActBlue helped fund Linda Belcher in the special election against the widow of Rep. Dan Johnson. Rep. Johnson suffered from PTSD.

The AFL-CIO also backed Belcher.

Rebecca Johnson couldn’t get out from under the onslaught of allegations against her husband. She said they were false but that isn’t how the media presented it. Belcher didn’t use those issues in her campaign but the media did.