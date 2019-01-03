Dems 1st Day! Promises of Impeachment, a Queen, Wild Spending

Rep. Brad Sherman intends to introduce Articles of impeachment against the President as soon as the House session begins on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Democrat [Socialist] Rashida Tlaib has joined with nutcase Sherman in calling for the President’s impeachment.

IMPEACH BECAUSE WE DISAGREE

“There is no requirement whatsoever that a president be charged with or be convicted of a crime before Congress can impeach him,” says the unAmerican leftist Tlaib.

In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, Tlaib wrote, “We already have overwhelming evidence that the president has committed impeachable offenses.” She included all the unproven accusations for which the President has not had due process — obstructing justice, violating the emoluments clause, and abusing pardon power.

Rashida will be sworn in on Thomas Jefferson’s copy of the Quran today, the book of Sharia Law. She will also be attired in foreign garb, to the glee of leftists everywhere.

Just so you know, Jefferson was no fan of Islam, he had the copy for research purposes. The radical Islamists were just as violent 200 years ago.

DEMS PROMISE OPEN BORDERS AND A QUEEN

My congressman Lee Zeldin, a wonderful American, gave out a quick summary of the morning’s events.

The 116th Congress starts today & Rep Johnson comparing Pres Trump to Hitler, Rep Sherman filing Articles of Impeachment against POTUS, Pelosi becoming Speaker, Dems refusing to negotiate on border $ & 1st vote is to create auto increases to debt limit w/out voting on it. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 3, 2019

We have a new president or is she a queen?

In an interview with the New York Times, Pelosi said she is the President’s equal.

In a piece with a headline declaring her an “icon of female power,” Pelosi was asked by the reporter “if she considers herself Mr. Trump’s equal.”

“The Constitution does,” she replied.

This indoctrinated little girl was very excited to see queen Pelosi crowned. She is like most Democrats of all ages — clueless.

this little girl is VERY EXCITED that people are voting for nancy pelosi pic.twitter.com/uApGGuabak — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 3, 2019

ANOTHER CORRUPT BUT LEGAL PROPOSAL

House Democrats are expected to unveil legislation Friday that uses taxpayer money to match small-dollar campaign donations at the astonishing rate of 6-to-1, a policy that would likely benefit Democrats much more than Republicans.

“When you do something that looks like a political stunt, it makes you look worse, not better, in the eyes of the public,” Zach Wamp, a Republican former congressman and co-chair of nonpartisan organization Issue One, told The Wall Street Journal.

I’m not so sure he’s right about that, and, besides, if it is effective, it won’t matter how sleazy it is.

Republicans are especially wary of the small-dollar donation matching policy, which would turn a $20 donation into more than $100 for a candidate. Democrats consistently rake in more small-dollar donations than Republicans, according to a WSJ review of Federal Election Commission reports, according to The Daily Caller.

Hearings are coming!

There will be hearings on climate change extremism and communist Single Payer healthcare. Once the leftists have control of your health, they have control of you.

For the first time IN HISTORY, I have a commitment for hearings on #MedicareForAll. We’re one step closer to all Americans having access to quality, affordable health care. https://t.co/0tFKb056q5 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 3, 2019