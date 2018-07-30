Dems Are Irate! ‘No Collusion’ in Manafort’s Trial, But It’s Worse Than That for Dems

After hearing for months that Paul Manafort’s trial will bring down President Trump, we find that the most Democrats and their media can hope for is a damaging headline about the President. There will be no evidence of collusion during the trial, and Democrats won’t like the latest news — the prosecutor said he won’t even mention collusion.

The unhinged Democrats were counting on Russia-Trump collusion as the focus of the trial, but instead, the trial, beginning this week, will focus on Manafort’s lavish lifestyle, offshore accounts, and bank and finance fraud charges related to his representation of a Ukraine President years ago. This alleged fraud was uncovered as a result of Mueller’s Russia probe.

So far, all Special Counsel Robert Mueller has are process crimes or possible unrelated crimes committed over a decade ago.

MEDIA WANTS TO TIE IT TO COLLUSION IF THEY CAN

The AP reports: What’s likely to be missing: answers about whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election, or really any mention of Russia at all.

In other words, no collusion!

The AP suggests the media will be looking for ways to tie it to Trump’s alleged deficiencies in picking Manafort to run his campaign for months.

Paul Manafort ran other campaigns, including Bob Dole’s.

THE PROSECUTOR WILL AVOID MENTIONING COLLUSION

It might not be that easy for the media to find much of anything against Trump during this trial since the Judge in Manafort’s Virginia trial asked prosecutors to avoid mentioning collusion.

The prosecutor readily agreed, stating, “We don’t intend to mention alleged collusion with the Russians,” noting that only “a very small portion of the trial” will mention collusion — but only insofar as it relates to the government’s claim of a quid-pro-quo relationship in which Manafort received bank loans allegedly in exchange for a Trump campaign position for a former bank chairman.

President Trump responded in a tweet. He repeated his claim that there is “No Collusion” and the Mueller probe is a “Rigged Witch Hunt” with 17 “Angry Democrats, one an Obama White House lawyer. He added, it was “started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!”

It’s hard to argue with that since Paul Manafort’s trial was the big one that would finally oust Trump. And it’s not big at all!

MANAFORT LIVES LAVISHLY LIKE THE CLINTONS

The DoJ will attempt to show Manafort’s lifestyle was too decadent and he used offshore accounts. As one Twitter user noted, “THE MOUNTAIN HAS LABORED & BROUGHT FORTH A MOUSE…”

Meanwhile, Manafort has been sitting in prison, in solitary, without ever having been convicted of a crime. Mueller’s team wants to put him in prison for life.

The left is now homing in on Robert Cohen. That probe has been handed over to the Manhattan DA which suggests it’s not the big one either. Although he is capable of creating something to stay out of jail.