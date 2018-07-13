Dems Are Livid After Repubs Promise to Bring Their Abolish ICE Bill Up for a Vote

Reps. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Adriano Espaillat of New York introduced a bill to abolish ICE, titled the Establishing a Humane Immigration Enforcement Act on Thursday.

It allowed one year for the termination of ICE.

Within hours, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced he would bring the bill to the floor for a vote, according to The Hill. That was clever.

“Democrats have been trying to make July 4th about abolishing ICE, which is a radical, extreme position that would lead to open borders and undermine America’s national security,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) told The Hill.

“I think it’s the wrong approach. I think everyone ought to be on record about where they stand on that issue.”

Democrats claim ICE is militarized, when, in fact, the truth is they are the extremists who want open borders.

Democrats are angry about the Republicans letting the bill get to the floor. After all, it was merely a political ploy to please their hard-left base and keep the protests going. Perhaps they should be more honest with their base and they wouldn’t have this problem.

THEY WILL VOTE ‘NO’ ON THEIR OWN BILL

The three Democratic co-sponsors of the bill — Reps. Mark Pocan (D-WI), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Adriano Espaillat — said they will vote no on the bill if Republicans bring it to the floor, far-left Vox reported. They claim the Dems are calling the Republicans’ bluff. Actually, they were the ones bluffing.

“We know Speaker Ryan is not serious about passing our ‘Establishing a Humane Immigration Enforcement System Act,’ so members of Congress, advocacy groups, and impacted communities will not engage in this political stunt,” the three said in a statement. “If Speaker Ryan puts our bill on the floor, we plan to vote no and will instead use the opportunity to force an urgently needed and long-overdue conversation on the House floor.”

They are weak and their excuse is weak. They put out a bill and Speaker Ryan will let them vote on it.

There is little doubt Democrats want to abolish ICE, they just know it’s a loser with the majority of Americans.

Vox quoted a MorningConsult/Politico poll that said 54 percent of Americans don’t want to abolish ICE. If that is anywhere near accurate, it’s very concerning and it should be much higher. Rasmussen had similar results. It can be attributed to the media in all likelihood.

In case you think the Democrats have suddenly decided they want to actually abolish a big government agency, think again. The bill also calls for a commission to establish another immigration agency that refers to other agencies.

Democrats are worried they will have more Socialist Ocasio-Cortez’s winning elections if they don’t support abolishing ICE.