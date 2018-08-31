Dems Are “Monkeying Around” With an Expression Barack Obama Used

Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis used a common expression in reference to the socialism his opponent supports and the Internet grew irate over it. They decided to misinterpret what he said.

“The last thing we need to do is monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state,” Ron DeSantis said on Fox News in reference to his race against Tallahassee Communist Mayor Andrew Gillum.

Gillum is black and the bigots equated the word ‘monkey’ with him although that is obviously not what innocent DeSantis meant. He’s not a bigot so it never occurred to him.

DeSantis is a Harvard and Yale graduate, the son of a blue collar worker, and he was a JAG officer.

At Yale, he was the captain of the varsity baseball team.

“His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (meritorious service), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (gold star in lieu of the second award), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal,” his bio reads.

He is currently a Lieutenant Commander in the reserve component of the United States Navy.

Communist Gillum, supported by Bernie, Soros, and Steyer, runs a city currently under FBI investigation for corruption.

Therefore, the left has to make up stuff to tear down DeSantis.

When Obama used the expression, there were no outcries.

Watch Barack Obama say it isn’t just Republicans who have “monkeyed around” with elections. [Republicans would have a long way to go to compete with Dems on that front]

ERIN BURNETT CALLED BUSH A MONKEY

Erin Burnett must be a racist too. She actually called President Bush a “monkey”. She was referring to a white President as a monkey with a low IQ.

CNN’s Erin Burnett called President Bush a “monkey” in 2007 while she was at CNBC. She then tried to deflect, suggesting she was talking about Angela Merkel. pic.twitter.com/SHHr78jS7A — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) August 30, 2018

DEMS ARE LOONS

Remember the poor man, a Democrat, who was fired for using the word ‘niggardly’, a word that has nothing to do with what they were thinking in their evil minds.

Washington, DC’s black Mayor, Anthony Williams, gladly accepted the resignation of his white staff member, David Howard, because Mr. Howard uttered the word ‘niggardly’ in a private staff meeting.

Webster’s Tenth Edition defines the word ‘niggardly’ to “grudgingly mean about spending or granting”. The Barnhard Dictionary of Etymology traces the origins of ‘niggardly’ to the 1300’s, and to the words ‘nig’ and ‘ignon’, meaning “miser” in Middle English. No where in any of these references is any mention of racial connotations associated with the word ‘niggardly’.

The mayor rehired him, but the damage was done.

Universities and black organizations were demanding the word not be used.

