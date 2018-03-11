Dems Are Worried! They’re Starting to Lose the American Worker

This next story could be a very big deal. Democrats no longer have anything for the blue collar workers. They want to destroy coal [which they need for steel], they want to destroy steel and aluminum. President Trump is the first one who has made any attempt to help them.

The Democrat Party is supposed to be all about the American Worker, the working man, but they aren’t and President Trump is.

The President of the United Steelworkers Union, Leo Gerard, a reliable Democrat Party supporter, said his men will never forget what President Trump has done for them.

Gerard praised Trump for making it clear he is going to ‘tackle trade deficits’ which he called a ‘wealth transfer’ because they are ‘taking good jobs away,’”

“It’s going to make it very hard for our members to ignore what he just did and what makes me sad is we’ve been trying to get Democrats to this for more than 30 years,” Gerard told MSNBC host Chuck Todd.

“The president has made it really clear that he’s going to tackle the trade deficits,” Gerard explained. “It is unacceptable that America would have an $800 billion trade deficit but when you subtract services, roughly $600 billion annual trade deficit.”

Gerard almost mimicked Trump’s words. “That’s a wealth transfer and you can’t argue that those trade deficits are creating good jobs,” he stated. “Those trade deficits are taking good jobs away.”

Not only did he praise Trump, he twice slammed Democrats who have done nothing for them for 30 years.

“All we’re asking for is a level playing field and what the president has done is send a signal that he’s going to help us get a level playing field,” Gerard said.

“And we gave the Republicans and we gave the Democrats — we’ve given every government since before Clinton hope that they would do something.”