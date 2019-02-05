Dems Block Bill to Give Medical Care to Aborted Babies Born Alive

Senate Democrats on Monday blocked an effort to pass legislation clarifying that babies who survive attempted abortions must receive medical care. Isn’t that infanticide? Not providing medical care sounds like murder.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., rejected the motion to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, authored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and co-sponsored by other Republicans.

Sasse had sought to pass the bill via unanimous consent, meaning that one senator could stop it by objecting.

“You’re either for babies, or you’re defending infanticide,” Sasse said before the vote.

The bill had the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said during his opening remarks on the Senate floor Monday that the legislation was “the very definition of something that might receive unanimous consent.”