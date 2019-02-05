Dems Block Bill to Give Medical Care to Aborted Babies Born Alive

Senate Democrats on Monday blocked an effort to pass legislation clarifying that babies who survive attempted abortions must receive medical care. Isn’t that infanticide? Not providing medical care sounds like murder.
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., rejected the motion to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, authored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and co-sponsored by other Republicans.
Sasse had sought to pass the bill via unanimous consent, meaning that one senator could stop it by objecting.
“You’re either for babies, or you’re defending infanticide,” Sasse said before the vote.
The bill had the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said during his opening remarks on the Senate floor Monday that the legislation was “the very definition of something that might receive unanimous consent.”
The bill would have built on the 2002 Born-Alive Infants Protection Act, which clarified that “every infant member of the species homo sapiens who is born alive at any stage of development” is a “person” for all federal law purposes.
Sasse’s bill clarifies what level of care they are supposed to receive, including being immediately transferred to a hospital.
Democrats don’t want that.
It should also be noted that 50% of Democrats still support Blackface, infanticide Governor Northam.
50% of Democrats in the state of Virginia still support Democrat Governor Ralph Northam after the KKK/blackface photo scandalhttps://t.co/Pp2eQFLZHn pic.twitter.com/8t7VCZSK8F
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2019
How anyone can still support this Democrat party is truly amazing, they are promoting death in their march toward controlling population in our country, God will not be mocked.
OMG ! DEMS HAVE GONE OFF THE RAILS. WHATS UP !