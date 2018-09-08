Dems Boast of Extremism on Their Site While Obama Smears People

In case you’re wondering how extreme the Democrats actually are, just go to their website. While Democrats claim they are not extremists, they campaign on an extreme far-left platform.

The first thing you see on their website is a photo of Kirsten Gillibrand with the words, “Senator Gillibrand Becomes First Sitting Senator to Call to Abolish ICE…” This woman wants no internal enforcement of foreigners sneaking into the country illegally.

The article states she agrees with Andrew Cuomo that the agency needs to be abolished. Cuomo also called ICE agents “thugs”. These courageous people they think are ‘thugs’ are the men and women who risk their lives to help control the invasion by criminal aliens and terrorists.

The Democrat agenda on the DNC website could have been written by any Socialist.

ALL THE SOCIALISTS WHO LEAD THE PARTY

Under ‘Free Press‘, they have Blotto O’Rourke [former drunk driver who tried to leave the scene of the crime and then got off due to his family’s influence], fake Indian Elizabeth Warren [who wants to literally take over all large corporations], and Bernie Sanders [who has long been a Communist].

California State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Kevin de Leon, who bragged that half his family is here illegally wants open borders. He and many others in the party are painting Republicans as inhumane because they want an orderly, controlled system of immigration.

The Chair of the DNC is far-left, wants all things Socialist, suggests that Republicans are inhumane, and he has said that know-nothing Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the “future of the Democrat Party.” Sadly, that is true.

The Vice-Chair is Keith Ellison, a radical Socialist with ties to radical Islamists. And he was a member of The Nation of Islam.

BARACK OBAMA IS SPREADING HATE, SMEARING THE GOP SUPPORTERS

Barack Obama gave his second campaign speech Saturday in Anaheim, California, promoting his usual message of hate.

As he campaigned for specific candidates, he suggested the opponents are insane.

“If we don’t step up, things can get worse,” the former president told the audience at the Anaheim Convention Center. “In two months, we have the chance to restore some sanity to our politics. We have the chance to flip the House of Representatives and make sure there are real checks and balances in Washington.”

He wants to flip the House.

“The good news is, in two months, we have a chance to restore some sanity in our politics…You can feel people saying enough is enough.” Obama rallies for Democratic congressional candidates in California https://t.co/HvrbzYN89C pic.twitter.com/WfZGDkbhuI — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2018

Ironically, it is the Democrats who ranted like banshees at the Kavanaugh hearing and in town halls. It is they who encourage and pay Antifa and other out of control ‘protesters’. They don’t have an agenda other than the Socialist agenda which they try to keep secret. Therefore, they smear people.

On Friday, Obama called the Trump supporters “paranoid.”

Without a hint of irony, Obama smears President Trump’s 63 million Republican voters as divisive & resentful.https://t.co/Vsiby1tuqL — GOP (@GOP) September 7, 2018

Democrats are the party of divisiveness, hate, extremism, and socialism.