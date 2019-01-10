Dems Bring Trash Cans to the WH & Drug Mules Climb Our Border Fence

While drugs are flowing across our borders, two scheming Democrats from California are playing political games.

Representatives Jackie Speier and Jared Huffman on Saturday appeared with volunteers at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which is run by the National Park Service, and took two full cans of trash away with them.

On Wednesday morning, the two House members hauled it to the White House to provide a “reality check” to President Trump about the shutdown’s impact.

While those two buffoons were posing for the cameras with trash cans, drugs were pouring into our country which is now steeped in them.

WATCH HOW EASY IT IS FOR CRIMINALS TO BRING DRUGS IN WITH OUR CURRENT ‘BARRIER’

In broad daylight in Mexico, two criminals with bales of drugs on their backs easily scaled the border barrier.

A reporter shared the video on YouTube.

Large amounts of drugs flood into our country every day. Agents said they had confiscated enough Fentanyl in 2018 to kill the entire population of the United States. When the Democrats make light of the crisis at the border, they are either remarkably ignorant, uncaring, or deceitful or a little of all three.

It takes these two punks seconds to get over the wall and make their getaway. They waved the cameras away when they caught sight of them.

The video is in Spanish, but it doesn’t matter. All you need is the visuals.