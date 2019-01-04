Dems Call USA a Democracy, Prioritize Reparations, Trump’s Tax Returns

H.R. 1 is the first piece of legislation that House Democrats have proposed since taking the majority, and according to CNN, it’s “a collection of voting rights provisions, [and] ethics reforms,” that would also require presidential candidates to release 10 years of their tax returns.

This is what the Democrats prioritize — Trump’s tax returns!

But that is not all. HR 40 is on the agenda. That is the reparations bill to make up for slavery by requiring people who never enslaved anyone to compensate people who were never slaves.

HR 1 FOR CORRUPTION IN VOTING, TRUMP’S TAX RETURNS, HIT THE 1ST AND 2ND AMENDMENTS

Nancy Pelosi and the other Democrats in the clip below talk about our ‘democracy‘, even though the USA is a Republic. They do it deliberately because they want a mobocracy governed by the coastal leftist states.

They want the bill to set up a voting rights act which corrupts the vote.

These Democrats pretend proving citizenship is too hard, and having an ID is too hard.

They want to get rid of free speech for citizens who are incorporated [Citizens’ United], but nothing will be done about the money spent by unions, Planned Parenthood, and others who feed into the leftist politicians.

Listen and hear what they say about the 2nd Amendment:

HR 40 FOR REPARATIONS

HR 40, THE BILL TO PAY OFF ONE OF THEIR VOTING BLOCS, was originally sponsored by the disgraced retiree John Conyers.

HR 40 is just another way to pander to one of their constituents and blow up our spending.

The bill is defined: To address the fundamental injustice, cruelty, brutality, and inhumanity of slavery in the United States and the 13 American colonies between 1619 and 1865 and to establish a commission to study and consider a national apology and proposal for reparations for the institution of slavery, its subsequent de jure and de facto racial and economic discrimination against African-Americans, and the impact of these forces on living African-Americans, to make recommendations to the Congress on appropriate remedies, and for other purposes.

It has 32 far-far-left sponsors: