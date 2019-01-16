Dems Choose a Socialist to Oversee Banks, Lenders, Financial Markets

Don’t doubt for a minute that The Democrat Party is now the Socialist party. Look who they’ve chosen to torture Wall Street — Maxine Waters, and guess who they added to their banking oversight committee.

Socialist blabbermouth Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has been chosen to join the committee leading House’s oversight of U.S. banks, lenders, and financial markets.

Democratic leaders recommended her. This is what they want.

Socialist Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, has pledged to fight against the Trump administration’s rollbacks of post-crisis bank rules. This will enable Cortez to push for her oppressive policies.

She will be very unfriendly to Wall Street and she knows nothing so it won’t go well. As a Socialist, she’s anti-capitalism obviously.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against a GOP proposal to dismantle the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law in 2017 and supports reimposing a 1930s separation of investment and consumer banking. She’s also advocated for a drastic expansion of federal housing aid, a top priority for Waters.

More free housing, great. It will be a real boon for illegal aliens.