Dems Demand Millions for Housing, Services, Lawyers for Illegals & NO WALL

House Democrats want to give illegal immigrant families housing, transportation, healthcare, and legal aid instead of detaining them. That’s what was done under Obama but President Trump ended it.

The Family Case Management Program was extremely expensive and it kept the illegal aliens here instead of them wanting to go home. The program cost $17.5 million and served 954 illegal immigrants.

They are pushing to reinstate this taxpayer-funded program during negotiations and want to see the program serve 100,000.

Democrats want $30.5 million added to the family case management budget within the Department of Homeland Security. They hope family detentions can be phased out this year. What they are really doing is destroying our laws and keeping our borders open. This is a clear invitation for more illegal immigration. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., a member of the negotiating team, said, "The only crisis at the border has been a humanitarian one due to DHS' inability to care for the migrants, families, and unaccompanied children properly. My proposal provides a larger investment in alternatives to detention and family case management." Obviously, that is a lie.