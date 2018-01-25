Dems Demand Probe of Russian Bots Pushing #ReleaseTheMemo But They’re NOT Russian!

A memo by Republican House Intelligence members summarizing intelligence data is being described by 64 Republicans as “shocking” and “explosive”. That launched a social media groundswell of support for its release with the hashtag ReleaseTheMemo.

A report by The Washington Post claimed Russian bots were behind the trending #ReleaseTheMemo on Twitter. Adam Schiff immediately picked up on it and made it an issue on the overly-friendly mainstream media TV shows. He’s a partisan hack.

Senator Dianne Feinstein joined with Adam Schiff to send a letter to the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey insisting on an immediate investigation of the allegedly Kremlin-linked bots that they say are promoting the #ReleaseTheMemo.

We are witnessing an ongoing attack by the Russian government through Kremlin-linked social media actors directly acting to intervene and influence our democratic process. This should be disconcerting to all Americans, but especially your companies as, once again, it appears the vast majority of their efforts are concentrated on your platforms.

As it turns out, an internal analysis at Twitter shows the hashtag is being pushed mostly by Republicans, not Russians.

The Democrats are desperate and looking for a distraction, although another option is that they’re paranoid.

They also claim in the letter that the bots are intending to influence congressional action and undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation.

The letter was an opportunity for the two to claim Devin Nunes and others on the committee drew up a “misleading” memo. They claim it “selectively references and distorts highly classified information.”

That last statement is a lie and the reason I say that is because my congressman Lee Zeldin is calling for the release of the memo and the attachments and he is very low-key, not the kind to over-react – ever.

Just read the classified doc @HPSCI re FISA abuse. I'm calling for its immediate public release w/relevant sourced material. The public must have access ASAP! #Transparency — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 18, 2018