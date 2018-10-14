Dems Fire Director for Support of God, Flag, & Controversial Officer Friend

Today’s Democratic Party finds it very offensive that one of their party leaders is a God-fearing man who stands for the flag. It is also offensive that he supported a police officer friend who shot a black man. They made him quit as the local director of the Democrat Party, according to KDLA TV in Pittsburgh.

Posts he made on social media with those sentiments before he was hired are now excuses for firing him. Some people were offended.

Mark Salvas made his comments on social media more than a year ago and his wife made one in July.

“I was asked by the chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Party to resign my position due to the controversy that was taking place on social media, and I did,” Salvas told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. “It’s never easy when people you have never met accuse you of things and call you names, and you’ve never met them.”

HIS UNFORGIVEABLE CRIME ACCORDING TO THE WIMPS

Mr. Salvas, a Gulf War veteran, posted a picture of his wife and him on Facebook with the words, “I stand for the flag, I kneel at the cross.”

“I’m not ashamed of my patriotism, not one bit. I fought for this country. I think I have a right to have a voice and be patriotic,” says Salvas.

But he says NFL players can take a knee.

“That’s part of what the flag stands for. It gives them the right to do that,” says Salvas.

His wife raised money to help the family of Officer Michael Rosfeld who shot Antwon Rose. Officer Rosfeld is a very close friend of Mr. Salvas’s. The 17-year old had guns in the car but not on him and the officer had only been sworn in hours before the shooting. The officer has been charged with criminal homicide and it has become a cause with the mob calling for his head.

Mr. Salavas feels very sorry for the young man who was killed as anyone would, but he is also a friend of the officer’s.

The claim against the director is that he should be careful of everything he posts BUT he was hired in September and the posts preceded his hiring.

This is the authoritarian Democrat Party today.

The local director of the Democratic Party is now off the job over social media posts he and his wife made before he was hired. My exclusive interview with Mark Salvas on @KDKA .https://t.co/KKas26LxpN — Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) October 11, 2018