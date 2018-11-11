Dems Go Wild! Pelosi Says Acting AG “Does Violence to the Constitution”!

House and Senate Democrats are pushing hard for Matt Whitaker to recuse. Jerry Nadler is threatening to call him before the House for a grilling. Hack Chuck Schumer and five other hack Democrats sent a letter outlining their feigned concerns.

It worked with Sessions so they are at it again.

Democrats didn’t even come up for air from the accusations the day before Whitaker was appointed.

Democrats main arguments are first, Whitaker can’t oversee the Mueller investigation because he has publicly expressed skepticism about it. Secondly, Whitaker is barred from serving as Acting Attorney General because he hasn’t been approved for any position in this administration by Congress. Lastly, they say Whitaker is a political hack who will undermine Mueller in order to serve Trump.

IT’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Nancy Pelosi says “it does violence to the constitution”. Nancy cares about the constitution. Who knew?

“It does violence to the Constitution and the vision of our founders to appoint such a person in such a manner to be the chief legal officer in our country. And that’s bipartisan,” Pelosi told CBS News’s Margaret Brennan in an interview set to air Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

That’s the usual hyperbole.

“There are serious ethical considerations that require Mr. Whitaker’s immediate recusal from any involvement with the Special Counsel investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” reads the letter, which was sent to Assistant Attorney General Lee J. Lofthus.

The letter was signed by the usual culprits: Pelosi, Schumer, Adam Schiff, Mark Warner, Dianne Feinstein, Jerold Nadler, and Elijah Cummings.

Whether it’s constitutional or not is undecided, but it’s no crisis.

BIAS

As for bias, nothing Whitaker has said rises to the level of recusal. Their argument centers on his relationship with Sam Clovis who could be a bit player in the Mueller probe.

The letter reads, “Regrettably, Mr. Whitaker’s statements indicate a clear bias against the investigation that would cause a reasonable person to question his impartiality.”

It’s so ironic that they are calling out conflicts of interest as a reason when Robert Mueller is a close friend of Jim Comey’s and he hired partisan Democrats for his probe. Rod Rosenstein also has major conflicts.

Whitaker gave interviews in which he cautioned that the Mueller probe would cross a “red line”.

There is no question it crosses a red line. It already has since it’s a fishing expedition. That isn’t a good enough reason to recuse.

UNDERMINING MUELLER

As far as undermining the Mueller probe, Mueller’s writing his report and it appears to be winding down.

What they are really concerned about is the probe might end. They want it to continue into Trump’s finances until they find something.

Rosenstein called the selection of Whitaker as Acting Attorney General as a “superb choice.”