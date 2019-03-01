Dems Have a New Extreme Climate Education Bill They’re Soft Pedaling

Senate Democrats are seeking to enact legislation that would provide federal funding to indoctrinate K-12 schoolchildren in a radical agenda on the alleged risks of “climate change.”

Titled the “Climate Change Education Act,” the bill was first proposed last April by far-left Senator Edward Markey (D-MA).

The plan is to fund the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to come up with a Climate Change Education program to train teachers and establish model curricula.

It’s pure indoctrination to train the future Ocasio-Cortez’s.

Only the extreme view is taught and everyone must accept their view. “The evidence for human-induced climate change is overwhelming and undeniable,” the bill states.

It is deniable, but children will never know that.

It’s a totalitarian bill.

The bill demands the acceptance of the Democratic proposals that will lead to the devastating Green New Deal. The bill claims that we can change the climate by conserving and “shifting to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, tidal, and geothermal and by increasing the efficiency of buildings, including domiciles and transportation.”

This will easily become the Green New Deal. Totalitarians are never satisfied and will keep getting more and more extreme.

CHILDREN WILL BE TRAINED TO BECOME ACTIVISTS

The bill will make radical activists — revolutionaries — out of the students by arming them with “attitudes, skills, and knowledge about the climate that inform their actions.” The bill declares further, “Those students need to be prepared to implement changes in professional and personal practices, to support and help develop new technology and policy, and to address the coming social and economic challenges and opportunities arising from a changing climate.”

The authors of the bill lament the statistics which indicate only 30% of middle school and 45% of high school science teachers understand the extent of the scientific consensus on climate change.

The reason for that is the left’s version is so extreme. This will become another crisis that has to be met.

Republicans are bullied into passing these bills or offered something in exchange. It could pass. We can’t trust Republicans. They aren’t great but they are not as bad as the totalitarian Democrats.

Our schools are becoming indoctrination centers. The same thing is going on in other disciplines with children trained to become Marxist social justice warriors. Goebbels would be proud.

Watch: