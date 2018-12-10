Dems Have Fake Indians, Fake Hispanics, and Now a Fake Sephardic Jew

We have a fake Indian in Elizabeth Warren, a fake Hispanic with Robert Francis Beto O’Rourke, and we now have a fake Sephardic Jew named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cortez told an event at a Jewish Center that she has Sephardic Jew ancestry.

It’s more likely she’s descended from Conquistadors who raped and beheaded people.

On Sunday night, Ocasio-Cortez, a hard-left progressive Democrat, told a gathering at the Jackson Heights Jewish Center in Queens that she was a Sephardic Jew. ‘Jews for Racial and Economic Justice’ organized the event.

“One of the things that we discovered about ourselves is that a very, very long time ago, generations and generations ago, my family consisted of Sephardic Jews,” she said, according to a video of the event posted on Twitter by Taly Krupkin, a Haaretz reporter. “The culture in Puerto Rico was that people would open their closets and there would be a small menorah inside.”

She said that her knowledge of her ancestry came from “doing a lot of family trees in the last couple of years.”

“I think what it goes to show is that so many of our destinies are tied beyond our understanding, beyond even what we know,” she said, according to the Washington Post.

“The story goes that during the Spanish Inquisition, so many people were forced to convert on the exterior to Catholicism, but on the interior, continued to practice their faith, continued to be who they were, even though they were pressured to not be that on the outside world,” she said, explaining her possible remote connection to 15th-century Sephardic Jews.

SHE TRIED TO CLEAR UP THE CONFUSION

Social media was very confused, but she came out and defended herself with a tweet. Puerto Ricans are pretty much a little bit of everything, according to O-Cortez.

“Before everyone jumps on me – yes, culture isn’t DNA,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Monday in response to the reactions over her claim.

Puerto Ricans are everything.

Before everyone jumps one me – yes, culture isn’t DNA. But to be Puerto Rican is to be the descendant of:

African Moors + slaves,

Taino Indians,

Spanish colonizers,

Jewish refugees,

and likely others. We are all of these things and something else all at once – we are Boricua.

WHY IS SHE SO ANTI-JEWISH THEN?

In an interview on ‘Firing Line’ in July, she glibly referred to the ‘occupation of Palestine’, calling it an “increasing crisis of humanitarian concern.”

When asked what she meant by, “the occupation of Palestine”, she hesitated awkwardly and then said she meant the increased settlements. She was struggling to say something substantive, bumbling along. She gave up and laughed, saying “I am not the expert on this…geopolitical issues.”

SHE WON’T SAY HOW SHE FEELS ABOUT BDS

Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the hard-left Democratic Socialists of America, which supports the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. She hasn’t come out against or for BDS and doesn’t answer when asked. But her close allies — Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — have come out in favor of BDS.

Terrorists created the BDS movement to harm Israel.

Cortez has also expressed support for the Palestinian cause and a two-state solution, and in a tweet called the killing of some 60 Palestinians (mostly Iranian Hezbollah) on May 14 during the 2018 Gaza border protests a “massacre.”

She later said in an interview that her Puerto Rican roots helped her relate to the Palestinian protesters.