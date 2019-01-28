Dems in DISTRESS! Former Starbucks CEO Is Looking to 2020

The former Starbucks CEO announced he is considering running for President, but not as a Democrat, as an Independent and alleged centrist. The billionaire will self-fund. The Twitter paTROLL is out to change his mind. It is fun watching them eat their own.

Schultz is hardly a centrist, he’s a Democrat who would pull votes from the Democrat Party.

The Ocasio-Cortez wing of the Democrat Party would find his wealth unacceptable, and the rest of them are insulting and threatening him should he consider running. That wing includes Neera Tandan, the President of Soros’ looney Center for American Progress.

No billionaire has the right according to Tanden.

Lord, it’s not living up to the ideals of democracy to have a billionaire be able to launch a run simply because he has billions to do it. https://t.co/AMIeybCEf7 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 28, 2019

The far-left Tanden says she’ll get her peeps to boycott Starbucks.

Vanity projects that help destroy democracy are disgusting. If he enters the race, I will start a Starbucks boycott because I’m not giving a penny that will end up in the election coffers of a guy who will help Trump win. https://t.co/epUYVrcEg8 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 26, 2019

Avenatti says pick a party.

The likelihood of an independent winning the WH in 2020 is ZERO. But the likelihood of a serious, well funded independent helping elect Trump is close to 100%. 2020 is not the year to try and change the two party system. If @HowardSchultz wants to run, he should run as a D or R. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 28, 2019

The marketing agent said he signed a million dollar deal with Schultz’ company and his gift was some loose tea bags. He also received a Starbucks gift card that didn’t cover the price of a Triple Vente Soy Latte. Poor guy.

Howard Schultz is in the news, so here’s my only Howard Schultz story. Back when I used to work in movie marketing we did a million dollar deal to advertise one of our films in every Starbucks location. It was a big initiative for Schultz, so he flew down to LA for the meeting. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) January 28, 2019

AbovetheLaw’s Elie Mystal calls him “coffee man” and doesn’t want him to “screw everything up.”

“There’s way too much going on to have coffee man come in and screw everything up.” https://t.co/edXtFJ8YlE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 28, 2019

Preet Bharara sees him as qualified to run for city council.

I think @HowardSchultz should totally run for city council in whatever city he lives — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 28, 2019

Far-left Hawaiian senator Brian Schatz is a definite ‘NO’.

But seriously we have lots of very talented public servants with good ideas and backgrounds already running in the Democratic Primary so no thank you and please don’t. https://t.co/y9voqj1OUr — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 28, 2019

Dan Pfeiffer sees him as an “existential” threat.

If Howard Schultz goes through with this half-baked idea, he will pose an existential threat to a Democrat in what will likely be 2020 race decided by a few votes in a handful of states https://t.co/AblXaqoewJ — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 26, 2019

Obama-appointed US attorney Joyce Alene begs him to reconsider.

If you love our country, you’ll support a candidate with the expertise to restore democratic institutions & heal our fractured society. Please @HowardSchultz, think carefully about the risk a 3rd party candidacy could permit Trump to win again. https://t.co/hqvolXPdw8 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 28, 2019

Fake neutral pollster Larry Sabato is not happy.

If Howard Schultz were “seriously thinking” about an independent run for president, he would have abandoned the idea already. I’ve had undergrad students with a more compelling platform than Schultz offered tonight. @60Minutes https://t.co/pQUxXftruy — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 28, 2019

Crazy far-left troll Palmer says his interview was “idiotic.”

Everyone piles on after Howard Schultz gives idiotic 60 Minutes interview about running for president https://t.co/AoHgAf0pJ4 — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 28, 2019

David Axelrod is a hell no.

.@HowardSchultz running for POTUS as an independent would put the froth on @realDonaldTrump ‘s Cinnamon Dolce Latte, splitting the opposition and making Trump’s low ceiling potentially high enough.https://t.co/O6HsJAL8sP — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 21, 2019



TheLeft loon Adam Best wants Schultz to invest in his left-wing causes.

The best thing that Howard Schultz can do for the country is invest in education, voting rights, civil rights, and climate advocacy. There is zero appetite for this, and there is an urgent need for the Democratic candidate to win in 2020. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 26, 2019

Schultz hates President Trump and he’s a lifelong Democrat. The killer is when he says “I am not in any way in bed with a party.” Dems love that one.