Dems Introduce First Socialist Bill! Eliminate the Electoral College

Far-left Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., introduced a proposed amendment to abolish the Electoral College, an endeavor that undermines the founding fathers’ efforts to prevent the “tyranny of the majority,” as characterized by James Madison, the Father of the Constitution.

They want to make sure no Republican ever wins again as they move the country to a one-party Socialist State.

Translated, a direct election, aka mob rule, means smaller states would have no say in the election and the coastal leftist states would decide the presidential and vice presidential elections.

Some are saying this effort is because Hillary Clinton and Al Gore lost the Electoral College and the presidency, but it’s not about them. They are the figureheads of the movement to make the United States a Socialist, and eventually, a Communist country. We won’t be Denmark, we will be Venezuela.

Just look at the faces of the New Democrat Party – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal, Gavin Newsom, Corey Booker, Kamala Harris, Tom Perez, and on and on. They are hardcore leftists.

“Americans expect and deserve the winner of the popular vote to win office. More than a century ago, we amended our Constitution to provide for the direct election of U.S. Senators. It is past time to elect our President and Vice President directly,” Cohen added.

In addition to altering the Constitution without an Amendment, he wants to take away the President’s power to pardon. Once Democrats have their one-party rule, they will change that one.

Cohen is despicable, he is the one who called his Republican colleagues ‘Nazis’.

Tom Perez has given impassioned speeches to abolish the Electoral College. He even said it was “not a creation of the Constitution.” Marxist Obama said it was “a vestige of an earlier vision of America.” [That’s right, the one without Marxism.]

Barbara Boxer had introduced a bill to abolish it. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and all the rest of the ever-growing numbers on the hard left, never call the United States a Republic for a reason. What happens if they win on this issue? It will eviscerate the Republic! They want democracy, and that’s what they call the United States, a democracy, but ‘democracy’ is, as James Madison wrote, “the most vile form of government.” “… democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property: and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.,” Madison wrote. It leads to mobocracies, the tyranny of the majority, and eventually dictatorship.