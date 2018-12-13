Dems Make It Easier to Raise Taxes In Prep for the Free Stuff Giveaway

Nancy Pelosi is preparing to take control of the House in January and is eager to undo any advances President Trump has made, starting with taxes.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has some power apparently to force her will on the leadership. What she wills is more taxes so she has money for the freebies.

The incoming chair of the House Rules Committee Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), will not honor the three-fifths supermajority requirement to raise income taxes. He — most Dems — want it to be much easier to raise taxes.

His rule change overturns one implemented by Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) who mandated the three-fifths majority.

Originally, the Dems, including Pelosi, considered keeping the three-fifths for the lowest-earning 80 percent of taxpayers, which is currently only 53 percent of Americans. But Ocommie-Cortez was very opposed – naturally. Ocommie wants more revenue streams for her free healthcare and free college tuition. She is backed by all the Progressives in the Democratic Party and there are a lot of them.

The Progressives and their organizations like MoveOn were alarmed at the idea of giving anyone a break.

They want to steal the money of the middle class, not just the rich. The Dems want our stuff.

Ronna Romney McDaniel, RNC Chair, chastised Dems for putting “more government” over the economic interests of the “middle class”.

“It’s barely gotten any attention but Nancy Pelosi just made it easier for House Dems to raise taxes on everyone,” McDaniel said “Not on the wealthy. Everyone.”

This is what Americans voted for — more taxes!!!