Dems Make Obnoxious Demands for an FBI Probe of Judge Kavanaugh

The Democrats are a disgrace and they’ve seriously damaged the Supreme Court nomination process.

Every Democrat tried to bully the Majority into agreeing to an FBI probe. Their intention is simply to delay. If the Republicans give in to their monotonous and endless demands, the GOP will be dead to many of us.

What they should do if they really think Judge Kavanaugh broke the law is to refer it to the police. They’re accusing him of a crime and it is not the FBI’s job.

Judge Kavanaugh has been investigated by the FBI six times and their probes are extremely thorough.

Listen to Joe Biden rudely explain why there is no point.