Dems Nix Alerting ICE If Illegal Aliens Fails Background Checks

Democrats this week approved legislation to require background checks for essentially all sales and transfers of firearms. When the GOP suggested amending the law to alert law enforcement authorities when buyers, including illegal alien gun buyers, fail background checks, they rejected the idea.

They DON’T WANT ICE TO KNOW. Think about that! There is no logical reason for this. If they are doing it because they hate Trump, it’s because they hate everyone on the right. This attitude goes beyond one person.

It was approved by the House Judiciary Committee 23-15, in a strict party-line vote.

It won’t pass in the Senate, even if it passes in the House.

THEY JUST WANT YOUR GUNS

The bill H.R. 8, “The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019,” without the amendment is just another bill to limit Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

As Rep. Steube said: “In rejecting this amendment, the Democrats have shown their true colors. It is clear they are not interested in preventing gun violence or stopping the illegal purchase of firearms, but rather they are only interested in limiting the rights of law-abiding citizens to advance their own political agenda.”

This bill was very political and was voted on at the one-year anniversary of the Parkland high school shooting.

Democrats just want the publicity.

“As written now, H.R. 8 would not have prevented any of the mass shootings in Florida in recent years,” Steube’s office said in a press release. “The shooter in Parkland passed a background check before purchasing a firearm, the shooter at Pulse Nightclub passed a background check before purchasing a firearm, and the shooter just weeks ago that murdered five women in District 17 passed a background check before purchasing the handgun he used in the commission of that heinous crime.”

Democrats have politicized everything. All they want is power.

THEY WANT YOUR MAGAZINES

Democrats also proposed the ‘Keep Americans’ Safe Act’ which would ban all magazines that exceed more than 10 rounds. They described the bill as one step in a process of passing individual gun control measures instead of a big comprehensive package. The bill was co-sponsored by Democrat Reps. Ted Deutch of Florida and corrupt Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey.

The Democrats want to incrementally destroy our Second Amendment.

All the announced presidential candidates are outdoing one another in proposing gun control laws.

If Democrats win the presidency and the Senate, we will lose our Second Amendment. Once one Amendment goes, they all go.