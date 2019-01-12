Dems Nix Counterterrorism for Trump Probes to Overturn the Election

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has started the year off by inviting in Michael Cohen, Michael Avenatti, and Stormy Daniels to trash the President. Worse than that, unbelievably, the Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel is turning a counterterrorism subcommittee into an investigative panel to probe the President. It seems they don’t have an appetite for counterterrorism but do want to overturn the election.

With Democrats dedicating themselves to destroying President Trump, nothing will get done. There is also the question of what Republican would want this job knowing what Democrats are capable of doing to them?

Hopefully, this will backfire on them.

COHEN, AVENATTI, STORMY — A VILE CAST OF CHARACTERS

President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen will testify to Congress. He said he agreed to appear before the House Oversight and Reform Committee to “give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired.”

Lanny Davis said he’s hoping it will help reduce Cohen’s prison sentence.

“It’s certainly my aspiration, my hope,” Davis told MSNBC’s Ari Melber when asked whether there have been discussions that Cohen’s Feb. 7 testimony could be used to obtain a reduction in his three-year prison sentence.

That is a good reason for him to lie some more, saying what Democrats and special counsel Robert Mueller want him to say.

Cohen’s sleazy and a proven liar, but he’s trying to remake himself as an honorable person.

My statement regarding testifying publicly before Congress: pic.twitter.com/apNhAdfVds — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 10, 2019

Talking about sleazy and dishonest, Michael Avenatti and his trampy client Stormy Daniels are trying to become relevant again. He will attend the hearing.

I am pleased to announce that @StormyDaniels and I will attend the congressional hearing when Cohen testifies. Which is only appropriate seeing as it would have never happened but for @StormyDaniels. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 11, 2019

How low will the Democrats go? The answer is ‘very’.

THE COUNTERTERRORISM SUBCOMMITTEE WILL BECOME THE ANTI-TRUMP PROBE COMMITTEE

Rep. Hirono said about negotiating with the President over the wall, “We Don’t Negotiate with Hostage-Takers” like Trump and Rep. Engel will turn a counterterrorism subcommittee into one to investigate Trump.

Seriously! They don’t care much about counterterrorism, but they do want to go after Trump.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Elliot Engel of New York will eliminate the terrorism subcommittee. He thinks it’s more important to investigate the President.

The New Yorker loved the story. In one paragraph, the author Susan Glasser wrote:

It is telling that this is the subcommittee that Engel will now eliminate in favor of his new investigative panel. There “wasn’t a great clamor” to keep the terrorism panel, Engel told me, whereas there is no end to the Trump foreign-policy scandals that his members are pushing to investigate. “We just thought, if we’re going to do something relevant in this era where Congress is going to reassert itself, where there are so many questionable activities of this Administration vis-à-vis foreign policy, that it made sense to have this.” Trump, in other words, is a bigger threat than terrorism. At least for now.

The Democrats promised to bombard the President with probe after probe, lawsuit after lawsuit. It’s the far-left way and it is how a soft coup is launched.