Dems Now Fear the Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti

Democrats fear — rightfully so — that porn lawyer and Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Avenatti is pulling their party into the gutter ahead of the elections.

They are already in the gutter after the Kavanaugh spectacle. They just don’t know it.

Avenatti’s fake accusers certainly harmed their already nothing case with left-winger ‘credible’ Blasey-Ford. Their ‘credible’ accuser only remembered she had one beer and he groped her. Ford didn’t remember where or when, how she got home, and she lied several times during testimony.

Truth be told, the Democrats were very supportive of Avenatti when he first came up with the “trains of men” accuser Ms. Swetnick who later took it all back. They lost confidence in his antics and that is when they decided they didn’t support him. If they said something before his accuser took back what she said, you might have been able to believe them.

DEMS ARE OUT OF TOUCH SAYS CREEPY PORN LAWYER

Avenatti thinks he has just the right touch.

“I think they’re out of touch. I don’t think they understand what’s required,” Avenatti said in an interview with The Hill on Monday.

“I think they’re clueless. We’re not living in 2012 or 2008 or 1992 anymore,” he said. “You’ve got to engage in smash-mouth politics if you’re going to beat Donald Trump.”

“There’s a difference between getting in the gutter and being tough, and I don’t think Michael Avenatti understands that,” Patti Solis Doyle, Democratic strategist and former campaign manager to Hillary Clinton‘s 2008 presidential campaign, said in an interview.

“This isn’t a strategy, this is a spectacle,” she added. “And the spectacle is great for getting a lot of Twitter followers and retweets, but when push comes to shove … what’s he doing for the party?”

You know what? He’s not doing half as much damage as their communists and socialists. They have a serious fascist problem.

