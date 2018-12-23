Dems Now Think Jill Stein Is Part of the Russia-Trump Conspiracy

The Democrats are attacking Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein over the recent Senate report indicating the Russian troll farms helped her during the election. They want her investigated as part of their Russian conspiracy theory. You have to see the humor in this! The only one who really conspired with Russians is Hillary Clinton and friends.

The Senate report is nothing but a regurgitation of all that we have been told about the Russian troll farm with a slant towards hurting Trump more.

NBC SUGGESTS JILL STEIN IS PART OF THE TRUMP-RUSSIA CONSPIRACY

According to NBC: “An analysis found that Russians working under the direction of the Internet Research Agency, the St. Petersburg-based firm run by a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, tweeted the phrase ‘Jill Stein”’over 1,000 times around the time of the election.”

“The posts were often accompanied by variations of the same hashtag, ‘Grow a spine and vote Jill Stein,’” it continued.

They think these ads that Facebook considered irrelevant swung the election. Democrats are still angry with her for not getting out of the race. She took votes away from Hillary. She also collected tons of money to contest elections and then used the money for her causes. And Democrats suddenly care.

DEMOCRATS ARE ATTACKING JILL STEIN NOW AS A RUSSIAN PUPPET, KID YOU NOT

The Soros-Podesta Center for American Progress, a looney lefty outfit, is on the get Jill case. The President Neera Tanden has been tweeting up a storm.

Oddly enough no one at the Green Party responded to this story. But since @DrJillStein is an avid reader of my tweets, hopefully she will respond here. Retweet if you’d like to hear her response. https://t.co/HLdCSsysG2 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 22, 2018

Why isn’t Jill Stein part of any investigation? Useful idiot my ass. https://t.co/buIXVri01X — John Weaver (@jwgop) December 17, 2018

The Russian effort to divert votes to Jill Stein was more extensive than previously thought https://t.co/7H9JS8xraT pic.twitter.com/9EZTu5XFT3 — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) December 23, 2018

If you had dinner with Putin, it’s all over! Democrats seem to think this is enough to convict.

Not the least bit surprised: #Russian bots boosted support for Jill Stein in 2016 election campaign. This photo with Stein, Flynn, Putin and Russian leaders is a Rosetta Stone to #TrumpRussiaConspiracy https://t.co/oOvY7mUI4b pic.twitter.com/9Ffz9dssoE — Ross Macfarlane (@ross_macfarlane) December 22, 2018

It’s a conspiracy theory so Rachel Maddow’s right on it. Democrats are unhinged over the President winning the election. They’re crazy.

Russians launched pro-Jill Stein social media blitz to help Trump win election, reports say https://t.co/qumPhUfsHc — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) December 22, 2018