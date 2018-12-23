Dems Now Think Jill Stein Is Part of the Russia-Trump Conspiracy

The Democrats are attacking Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein over the recent Senate report indicating the Russian troll farms helped her during the election. They want her investigated as part of their Russian conspiracy theory. You have to see the humor in this! The only one who really conspired with Russians is Hillary Clinton and friends.

The Senate report is nothing but a regurgitation of all that we have been told about the Russian troll farm with a slant towards hurting Trump more.

NBC SUGGESTS JILL STEIN IS PART OF THE TRUMP-RUSSIA CONSPIRACY

According to NBC: “An analysis found that Russians working under the direction of the Internet Research Agency, the St. Petersburg-based firm run by a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, tweeted the phrase ‘Jill Stein”’over 1,000 times around the time of the election.”

“The posts were often accompanied by variations of the same hashtag, ‘Grow a spine and vote Jill Stein,’” it continued.

They think these ads that Facebook considered irrelevant swung the election. Democrats are still angry with her for not getting out of the race. She took votes away from Hillary. She also collected tons of money to contest elections and then used the money for her causes. And Democrats suddenly care.

DEMOCRATS ARE ATTACKING JILL STEIN NOW AS A RUSSIAN PUPPET, KID YOU NOT

The Soros-Podesta Center for American Progress, a looney lefty outfit, is on the get Jill case. The President Neera Tanden has been tweeting up a storm.

If you had dinner with Putin, it’s all over! Democrats seem to think this is enough to convict.

It’s a conspiracy theory so Rachel Maddow’s right on it. Democrats are unhinged over the President winning the election. They’re crazy.

