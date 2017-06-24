Justice Anthony Kennedy sometimes votes with liberals/leftists on key issues like gay marriage and abortion. He’s someone the Democrats want to stay on the court.

That might not happen. Rumors are swirling in conservative and progressive circles that Justice Kennedy is planning to retire on Monday.

The left is panicked and are pleading for him to not retire in the “age of Trump”.

Justice Kennedy is 80 years of age and has been talking about retirement for a while. Also interested in retirement is Justice Ginsberg who is 84 years.

While he is the swing vote on the Supreme Court, he is a self-described conservative who is said to have waited out Obama before retirement.

From Rachel Maddow to Reuters to Fox News’s Bret Baier, the retirement is said to be imminent.

Busy-HC vote counting-NK saber rattling-Syria fighting-Isis threats-investigations & o yeah-Justice Kennedy could announce retirement nxt wk — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 22, 2017

Senator Grassley also hinted at a big retirement announcement this summer. Most believe he was referring to Kennedy.

Could be a blow to Obama and Holder

This could blow up a Wisconsin gerrymandering case coming up to the court in the fall. Barack Obama and Eric Holder have rushed the gerrymandering case to the Supremes in the hope that Kennedy would render a decision in their favor.

Kennedy is the most liberal of the so-called conservatives.

In retirement, Obama and Holder have been working as a team to get this moved into the court. The DNC chair Tom Perez blamed Jon Ossoff’s loss in Georgia’s 6th district on gerrymandering. It’s not the case but that never matters.

The gerrymandering issue could seriously harm Republicans who have little to keep their brand alive in a country turning left and hard-left. It currently favors Republicans.

Liberal activists are urging U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to put off any thought of retirement, fearing President Donald Trump would replace him with a jurist further to the right according to NBC News.

The liberal Democrats’ keep-Kennedy campaign is being pursued publicly and privately.