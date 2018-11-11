Dems Plan Probe of Trump’s Attacks on the [Fake News] Free Press

After taking back control of the House, Democratic lawmakers are ready to go. They will investigate President Trump for attacking CNN. The Washington Post, and other media outlets.

In a new interview with Axios, described as a scoop, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said that it is “very squarely within our responsibility to find out” whether some of Trump’s actions targeting CNN and The Washington Post and trying to punish with “instruments of state power”.

Schiff thinks he can get him on freedom of the press.

Shifty Schiff added that Trump “was secretly meeting with the postmaster [general] in an effort to browbeat the postmaster [general] into raising postal rates on Amazon.”

“This appears to be an effort by the president to use the instruments of state power to punish Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post,” Schiff said. Jeff Bezos is founder, chairman and CEO of Amazon, and owns the Washington Post. Trump believed Bezos was ripping off the U.S. Postal Service.

Sly Adam also wants Congress to examine whether Trump attempted to block At&t’s merger with Time Warner as payback to CNN.

Democrats will keep looking for a crime until they find one.

Trump has called fake news the enemy of the people and addressed ‘stupid questions’ by left-wing reporters who are baiting him.

Notice how Democrats don’t care at all that right-wing outlets are being shut down, banished, and banned?

This is only the beginning. The lawsuits and hearings will continue to pile up.

DEMOCRATS WANT TO END FREEDOM OF SPEECH VIA CITIZENS UNITED

They want control of speech and who is allowed to fund campaigns. Campaign finance reform and free speech are on the agenda.

Citizen’s United was a case that arose out of Hillary Clinton’s attempts to ban a movie about her which she didn’t like. The government argued in the Citizen’s United case that they could not only ban film or ban books if they disagree with the content. That’s not America. The government won.

In this clip, Senator Cruz explains how it’s an attack on the First Amendment.

SOCIALIST NEW YORK HAS A BRAND NEW TRUMP LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENT

In this next clip, you can hear our brand new New York Attorney General, the top law enforcement agent in the state. Her goal isn’t to bring law and order to our state, it’s to get Trump. This is what happens in a one party, socialist state.

This is the newly elected AG of New York, @TishJames. It sounds like she thinks she’s ready to do battle with President @realDonaldTrump. Bring it on sister! But, better put your “Big Girl Panties” on because your gonna need em’. pic.twitter.com/JGILOEu4v6 — MAGA🇺🇸PATRIOT🇺🇸Steve (@RealMAGASteve) November 11, 2018