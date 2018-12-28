Dems Plan Their Coup As the World Burns

Democrats aren’t concerned about illegal aliens pouring into the country without any screening whatsoever. They are happy about it and they all went on vacation rather than do something constructive. The Dems are busy with one thing, however. They are busy releasing job postings seeking lawyers and legal staff to help aid their future investigations of President Donald Trump.

Now that they have the House, they have subpoena power. Their plan is to continue the coup d’état.

Nancy is basking away at an exclusive Hawaiian resort that costs $5,000 a night. A person answering the media contact number for Pelosi’s office identified herself as “press desk.” When asked about the vacation, she told the Washington Examiner: “I’m not allowed to talk about that.” She said she would pass on a message to the deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, who did not respond, the Examiner reports.

Dems do find time to plan attacks on Republicans and the President.

Democrats advertised for legislative counsel with experience in: “criminal law, immigration law, constitutional law, intellectual property law, commercial and administrative law (including antitrust and bankruptcy), or oversight work,” according to CNN.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is also seeking lawyers for “executive branch investigative counsel.”

Congressional Democrats have said they will target Trump’s tax returns, his businesses, financial dealings, as well as former and current cabinet members who served under him.

Pelosi just hired Doug Letter, a DOJ guy, as the House general counsel. It’s being described as a “very big deal”. It’s not good given his connections.

Finding ways to destroy the President is what the moronic Democrats will do as we are invaded to the south and the President is trying to make tariff deals and barter with terror nations. While the stock market is volatile, the Dems are doing their best to make it worse.

It’s a coup d’état.