Dems Plan to Overturn the Rule of Law to Win Control

Democrats will not accept the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. The fury has grown more intense and one of the worst instigators is the leader of the hard-left Demand Justice organization, Brian Fallon.

They are looking at Justice Kavanaugh’s lifetime appointment — lifetime appointments in general — and they are considering stacking the deck with increased numbers of Justices on the court.

The unhinged Democrats will be hellish when if they win back Congress. They plan to delegitimize the Supreme Court.

“But an even greater conflagration may be coming.This confirmation vote will not necessarily be the last word on Brett Kavanaugh serving a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court,” said Brian Fallon, executive director of the liberal group Demand Justice and the top spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The New York Times point out that some liberals have already started to attack the legitimacy of the majority bloc and discussed ways to eventually undo its power without waiting for one of its members to retire or die.

Democrats have no regard for our Republic. They will destroy the government to win complete power..

Some Democrats are suggesting the best path is to take control of Congress and the White House in 2020, and then change the number of justices to 11, thus, stacking the remaining seats with liberal judges. Others are stuck on the idea that impeaching Kavanaugh is the best strategy.

Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that talk of impeaching Justice Kavanaugh was “premature.”

In other words, they are going to go silent until the election and then move on the Supreme Court.

We finally have some fighters in the Senate.

Senator Lindsey Graham said on Fox News Sunday, “I’ve never been more pissed in my life. This is going to the streets, at the ballot box. I’ve never campaigned against a colleague in my life, that’s about to change.”

Will Democrats turn the rule of law upside down to win? Probably. Most likely. They’re doing it now.

