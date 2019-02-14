Dems Planning Expensive Trump Investigations Until They Can Impeach

Democrats have hired top anti-Trump consultants on the taxpayer dime to investigate President Trump and they are looking for more. It is harassment.

Republicans will be paying for their own demise. It isn’t only Trump they are after. The Democrats (Socialists) want to destroy Republicans and the agenda.

The Democrats will get the President’s tax returns. The Chair of the Senate Finance Committee and corresponding House Committee can get anyone’s tax returns and they will get the President’s. They believe it will open up more avenues to go down.

The President has committed no apparent crime but Democrats are intent on finding something or at least harassing the President for the remainder of his term.

DEMOCRATS HIRE EXPENSIVE ANTI-TRUMP LAWYERS

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee hired two top attorneys to help the panel with its oversight/witch hunt of the Trump administration.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday announced the addition of Norman Eisen and Barry Berke — two nasty and vocal critics of President Trump — to the committee legal staff. He said the pair will examine a “range of issues,” including possible corruption, ethics violations and obstruction of justice.

“The President of the United States faces numerous allegations of corruption and obstruction,” Nadler said. “His conduct and crude statements threaten the basic legal, ethical, and constitutional norms that maintain our democratic institutions. Congress has a constitutional duty to be a check and balance against abuses of power when necessary.”

Eisen and Berke will focus on matters related to “the Department of Justice, including the Department’s review of Special Counsel [Robert] Mueller’s investigation, and other oversight and policy issues within the Committee’s jurisdiction,” Nadler added.

The two attorneys are high-profile hires and have given vicious public critiques of the Trump administration.

Eisen most recently led Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), where he frequently lambasted Trump’s policies, either in writing, on television or on social media. During the Obama administration, Eisen served as the top ethics lawyer in the White House.

CREW receives a lot of funding from open borders Socialist George Soros.

Eisen also served as co-counsel in a lawsuit that alleged Trump violated the Emoluments Clause by refusing to fully separate himself from his businesses when he became president. The clause, as written in the Constitution, bars the president from accepting gifts or receiving other benefits from foreign leaders without congressional consent.

Berke has written extensively with Eisen on obstruction of justice and other areas they hope are legal exposures involving Trump. He is seen as a powerful litigator with vast experience.

Democrats will move forward with investigations of the president, his administration and his businesses.

JOB POSTINGS

A recent job posting by the House Judiciary Committee asked for experienced lawyers who practice “criminal law, immigration law, constitutional law, intellectual property law, commercial and administrative law (including antitrust and bankruptcy), or oversight work.” The job post was reported by CNN on Friday.

Representative Jerry Nadler, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has said he planned to investigate Trump’s business dealings with Russia and hush money payments to two women months before the 2016 election. Nadler also said that the first person he would subpoena was Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

Along with the House Judiciary Committee, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is also on the hunt for more lawyers. The job posting reported by CNN said that the committee was looking for “executive branch investigative counsel.”

Representative Elijah Cummings, the incoming chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, has already sent 51 letters to the White House, Congress and other federal agencies requesting full compliance with the committee’s requests.