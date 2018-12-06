Dems Reject DREAMers, No Walls, They Only Like Scalable Fences

Open Borders Pelosi appears to now support $1.3 billion for some fencing because it’s not a wall. Could it be because illegals can’t scale the wall but they can easily get past the fence?

A reporter asked Pelosi whether she would support passing the continuing resolution, which includes around $1.3 billion for a border fence, citing that some Democratic House Members are concerned about such a continuing resolution.

“I mean, it depends on how you would spend the money. It’s border security. It’s about border security,” Pelosi said.

“Well, you’re talking about a fence. You’re not talking about a wall, now,” Pelosi said.

Since when do Democrats care about how much money we spend?

Nancy rejected the so-called Dreamers today in exchange for the wall. “They’re two different subjects,” the California communist Democrat said.