Dems Set Off ‘Profound Alarm” & FBI Will Not Follow Presidential Orders

The Department of Justice (DOJ), FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence will propose redactions to a series of documents related to the Russia investigation that President Trump ordered to be declassified this week.

They will not just release them as ordered.

Not only that, they will continue to delay — they have ordered a new “methodical review”.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that the agencies are currently doing a methodical review of the documents. There is no official timeline on when their evaluation of the so-called sensitive documents will be finished.

Eventually, they will assemble material and hand it over to the White House.

This is a coup.

NO RELEASE, PROVIDE A BRIEFING

Democrats don’t want the documents released and yet they originally said they did. They are now desperately trying to stop the release. We know they don’t care about national security as they claim. If they did, they would have been outraged with Hillary Clinton’s non-stop national security violations.

Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mark Warner sent a letter Tuesday asking Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to provide an “immediate briefing” to the Gang of Eight before declassifying and releasing the documents.

It has long been known that the Democrats, the DOJ, and FBI all work together against the current administration. The FBI doesn’t want their dirty laundry aired and they will tell Democrats what they want to hear. That will then be fed to the complicit media.

DEMOCRATS SET OFF A ‘PROFOUND ALARM’

The four Democrats expressed “profound alarm” at Trump’s order to declassify the records. Trump ordered the Justice Department and Office of the Director of National Intelligence to begin the process to declassify 21 pages from a June 2017 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application taken out against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Democrats called it a “brazen abuse of power” although it is well within the President’s authority to order the release of these documents. It is within Congress’s jurisdiction to have them for their investigations.

DOCUMENTS ORDERED TO BE RELEASED

The documents include the FISA warrants to spy on Carter Page and the text messages among dirty dealers, Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, Bruce, and Nellie Ohr, Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, and Peter Strzok.

Trump also ordered the declassification of FBI notes from interviews used in connection with the Page FISAs as well as notes from interviews with Bruce Ohr, the Justice Department official who met numerous times with Christopher Steele, the author of the anti-Trump dossier.

