Dems Starting to Realize Leaders Don’t Care About Border Security

President Trump did not cave in his latest agreement with the Democrats. The only thing he did was give them another three weeks because Americans were hurting. Democrats have one more chance to come to the table. Unfortunately, both Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have mocked the President for his generosity, crowing about their win, and insisting there will be no wall.

Let them make fools of themselves because moderate Democrats are beginning to realize Democrat leaders want open borders.

DEMOCRATS DON’T WANT BORDER SECURITY

Democrats are starting to realize the party leaders don’t care about border security. The longer they behave unreasonably, the better it will be for the President.

“[Democrats are] getting pounded because the Trump message, the Republican message that they don’t care about border security has started to seep in,” CNN’s Dan Bash said.

THE PRESIDENT IS COMMITTED TO BORDER SECURITY

He made it clear in his speech Friday, and he later tweeted, “I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

In 21 days President @realDonaldTrump is moving forward building the wall with or without the Democrats. The only outstanding question is whether the Democrats want something or nothing https://t.co/dMaDfBOIuT — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 26, 2019

People need to trust him. He does what he says he will do. There is really only one card to play, a declaration to build the wall.

This is the bottom line:

The President is giving them more time to expose themselves as open borders activists.

Rep. Mark Meadows said, “Democrats have been saying for weeks they’ll negotiate on wall funding when the government is open. POTUS is now giving them yet ANOTHER opportunity to come to the table. Americans will be able to judge for themselves whether Democrats are truly serious about securing our border.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniels assures us the President is committed to this fight.

THIS IS WHY IT MUST BE DONE