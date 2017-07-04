Dems Sue to Overturn Georgia Congressional Over Voting Machines!

A lawsuit has been filed to void the the 6th congressional election between Democrat Jon Ossoff, who didn’t even bother to move into the district, and Republican Karen Handel.

The claim is that Georgia’s electronic touchscreen voting system is so inadequate that the results should be tossed.

This was the most expensive House race in U.S. history.

The lawsuit was brought by the hard-left Colorado-based Coalition for Good Governance and six Georgia voters was filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court.

According to these leftists, Georgia’s touchscreen voting system has severe security problems, lacks verifiable paper ballots and cannot be legally used for elections.

Several leftist groups sued in April to allow new registrants to vote in the runoff though the law does not permit it if they have not also voted in the election. Democrats took to the streets registering people before the runoff.

This is another frivolous lawsuit to keep Republicans distracted.