Dems Take Credit for Ending the Shutdown They Caused

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi forced the shutdown by refusing to provide border security, notably the wall. Now they are taking credit for ending the shutdown and boasting of all their great ideas.

Schumer has already said there will be no wall, within hours of the supposed deal. The President will have to declare a national emergency to get the wall. It’s the only play left, and when he goes ahead with it, the Democrats will get to call him a dictator.

Chuck Schumer mocks President Trump: “Hopefully now the president has learned his lesson… Democrats are firmly against the wall.” pic.twitter.com/mtaHf4VNCT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 25, 2019

Pelosi canceled the State of the Union, sent members home and would only accept one hundred percent of what she wanted. She is the Speaker for the radical left only.

Democrats twice voted down bills to pay federal workers. They don’t care about the people at all.

.@SenSchumer & I are speaking to reporters at the Capitol now that @realDonaldTrump has agreed to end the #TrumpShutdown. https://t.co/trqjCW5oT8 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 25, 2019

Democrats clearly believe they won. The President doesn’t appear to have the support he needs to get the job done.

HAPPENING NOW: Nancy Pelosi speaks after House passes funding bill. https://t.co/Cnpw0CvP6y pic.twitter.com/k1IEgywu3N — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 26, 2019

THE PRESIDENT SAID IT’S NOT A CONCESSION

The President said he wishes “people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

THE BORDER IS STILL OPEN

#AmericaFirst – Tom Homan: Nancy Pelosi’s comments were ludicrous. Drugs come across our porous border. @SebGorka: Either she’s an imbecile or she’s a liar. Pelosi couldn’t care less about border security. #MAGA #TrumpTrain #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/7faYJI0TDv — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 26, 2019

AND DEMOCRATS STILL HATE AMERICA

How much do Democats hate America? This statistics professor estimates that the 35-day shutdown "cost the American public somewhere around $40 billion." That's nearly 8X what Trump asked for the border wall, Dems wouldn't one cent for border security.https://t.co/WHLtdNG7ZN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 25, 2019

It’s good to end on a positive note, which we can thank James Woods for providing.