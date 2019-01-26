Dems Take Credit for Ending the Shutdown They Caused

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi forced the shutdown by refusing to provide border security, notably the wall. Now they are taking credit for ending the shutdown and boasting of all their great ideas.

Schumer has already said there will be no wall, within hours of the supposed deal. The President will have to declare a national emergency to get the wall. It’s the only play left, and when he goes ahead with it, the Democrats will get to call him a dictator.

Pelosi canceled the State of the Union, sent members home and would only accept one hundred percent of what she wanted. She is the Speaker for the radical left only.

Democrats twice voted down bills to pay federal workers. They don’t care about the people at all.

Democrats clearly believe they won. The President doesn’t appear to have the support he needs to get the job done.

THE PRESIDENT SAID IT’S NOT A CONCESSION

The President said he wishes “people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

THE BORDER IS STILL OPEN

AND DEMOCRATS STILL HATE AMERICA

It’s good to end on a positive note, which we can thank James Woods for providing.

