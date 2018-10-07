Dems Threaten to Kill Senators, One’s Glad They Ruined Kavanaugh

Democrats are dangerous and they might become more dangerous if they don’t start winning after their recent losses. Widespread violence is in our future.

After the vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, who is now an associate Justice and the 114th Supreme Court Justice, the Republicans had to have police escorts as they left the building. Vice President Pence walked through the crowd, refusing to be cowed. Many left by secure back exits. Justice Kavanaugh had to be escorted out a back door and was sworn in during a private ceremony by Chief Justice John Roberts in a separate building.

The Justice couldn’t even enjoy the ceremony marking the culmination of his life’s work.

The unhinged Democrats are reacting as one would expect — calling for impeachment, abolishing the Senate, and eliminating the Electoral College.

DANGEROUS DEMOCRATS

Colbert late night show writer Ariel Dumas are at least happy they ruined Justice Kvanaugh.

“Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life,” the writer, Ariel Dumas, posted on Twitter. Dumas later briefly made her account private, preventing others from viewing her posts without her approval.

She’s tweeting threats about harassing GOP senators wherever they are as Maxine Waters has told her followers to do.

These outrageous attacks by Democrats against Judge Kavanaugh is not over. The leftists plan to impeach him next — without any evidence.

DEATH THREATS, BEHEADING VIDEO

Their minions are also threatening to kill the GOP senators. Senator Cory Gardner’s wife received a graphic text with a video of a gruesome beheading. Someone has also released the names and addresses of his family members.

Peter Doocy of Fox News said the GOP are getting death threats to their personal phones. That’s highly unusual. That information is shared at the beginning of the session and very few people have the personal information — staffers have it.

Rand Paul’s wife Kelley said they sleep with a gun by their bed. He has been attacked more than once and threatened continuously.

Thank a Democrat.

One person who released names of three other senators was a Democrat aide.

Sheila Jackson Lee’s aide Jackson Cosko was arrested for allegedly doxxing Senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Orrin Hatch, R-Utah on Wikipedia. The information he released included information such as their home addresses and phone numbers. Graham, Lee and Hatch’s information was published last week.

Cosko was caught by a witness in Sen. Hassan’s office without authorization. After being confronted by the staffer, he walked out. The staffer called police and within hours, the witness received an email from “livefreeorpwn@gmail.com” saying: “If you tell anyone I will leak it all. Emails signal conversations gmails. Senators children’s health information and socials [Social Security numbers].”

This jerk is believed to have sent the threatening message and made other threatening statements “with the intent to hinder, delay, or prevent” the witness from reporting it to authorities.

Doxxing senators is extremely dangerous with these unhinged leftists running around.

This is what communism looks like.

Planned Parenthood spent a million dollars to defeat Kavanaugh and just tweeted their own threat on October 4th. “Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Senators vote NO on #Kavanaugh or else we’re coming for you.”

THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE. #NOJUSTICENOSEAT pic.twitter.com/usApgJ4oWh — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 6, 2018

BE VERY GRATEFUL HILLARY DIDN’T WIN, AND VOTE IN NOVEMBER!

Actor and conservative firebrand James Woods is back from his two-week stay in Twitter jail. He published a get out the vote joke meme to remind people what we are facing if the right doesn’t vote this November.

Republicans dodged a bullet in 2016 but that could change this November.

Can you imagine where we would be now? Remember this if you’re feeling lazy on Election Day. #VoteRed2018 pic.twitter.com/JlaEh24siE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2018