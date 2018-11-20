Dems to Launch an Investigation of Fake Ivanka Email Scandal

The House Oversight Committee is planning next year to investigate Ivanka Trump’s use of private email to conduct government business, according to a Democratic aide to the panel. It’s a fake scandal and that makes the investigation a fraud also.

New Letter: We’re calling on Congress to investigate Ivanka Trump’s use of personal email for government business: https://t.co/Aea9L817pI pic.twitter.com/GGeiWcW1Oy — American Oversight (@weareoversight) November 20, 2018

The reason we call it fake is based on the fact that this took place over a year-and-a-half ago before Ivanka was even working at the White House (she now works for free we might add).

It’s a story that is being rehashed as if it’s brand new and it’s being done for partisan reasons in our humble opinion.

They are trying to compare it to Hillary Clinton’s routine sharing of top secret information.

Ivanka’s lawyer Abbe Lowell, through a spokesperson, condemned the “misinformation being peddled” by the media.

It came about when The Washington Post said that Ivanka, who serves as her father’s senior adviser, may have violated federal records rules by using a personal email account to contact “White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistant” concerning government matters, as well as her personal travel arrangements. They used anonymous sources and provided no evidence.

They also included Jared Kushner in the attack. He works for free too.

The spokesperson Peter Mirijanian issued a statement:

“To address misinformation being peddled about Ms. Trump’s personal email, she did not create a private server in her house or office, there was never classified information transmitted, the account was never transferred or housed at Trump Organization, no emails were ever deleted, and the emails have been retained in the official account in conformity with records preservation laws and rules,” Mirijanian said.

He added: “When concerns were raised in the press 14 months ago, Ms. Trump reviewed and verified her email use with White House Counsel and explained the issue to congressional leaders.” Mirijanian told the Post that Trump had used a personal account prior to being briefed on ethics rules.

That is what Democrats think is worthy of an investigation instead of trying to make America better.

Hillary, on the other hand, sent classified information all about to people without clearance, from a private unsecured server, lost 33,000 emails, and the State Department used “false affidavits” to derail requests in the email probe.