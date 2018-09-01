Dems Triggered Over the Kushners Paying Their Respects to the McCains

First lady Melania Trump and the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner were invited to John McCain’s funeral even though President Trump was not.

The Twitter sewer attacked Ivanka and Jared for attending and absurdly wondered if they crashed the funeral.

New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers cleared that up, reporting Saturday that McCain’s friend Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Ivanka to attend.

“Graham said it would be a nice gesture for Ivanka & Jared to attend, but cleared it with Cindy McCain first,” Rogers tweeted, referring to McCain’s widow.

The libs/leftists were thrilled that the President, Ivanka’s father, was insulted during the ceremony and accused the Kushners of cringing. They were joyous at the thought. Some accused Ivanka of texting during the funeral which of course was not true.

There were hundreds, possibly thousands of vile comments on Twitter because the Kushners showed their respects. None seemed concerned about Melania’s presence, but the Resistance wouldn’t miss the opportunity to pile on the Kushners. Some of the so-called mainstream media also attacked the Kushners.

The couple paid their respects, offered sympathy, and endured the insults. They should be complimented, not vilified.

These leftists have no use for John McCain as they sanctimoniously rail against the Kushners.

A FEW OF THE LEFTIST BLABBERMOUTHS

I’m stunned Jared and Ivanka didn’t squirm so hard they went into full body dry heaves. https://t.co/KW3rUGTs82 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 1, 2018

I often say that “knowing when to leave a party” is an Art Form. The same can be said about “when to not attend a party”. I don’t know if it was gall or insouciance but Jared and Ivanka’s presence was wrong and troubling.#McCainFuneral — Martine St-Victor (@MartineMontreal) September 1, 2018

If you didn’t see Meghan McCain’s tribute to her father, the look on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s faces tells you all you really need to know. BTW: Javanka were not invited. Get used to it, assholes. Soon, you’ll only be invited to Leavenworth. #McCainMemorial #McCainFuneral pic.twitter.com/TplYCOMpQV — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 1, 2018

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are at Senator McCain’s funeral as if it’s a social event. Those two are some sick and twisted individuals who live in La La Land with @realDonaldTrump. They are absolutely disgusting. And they shouldn’t be there. It’s gross, pathetic and sad. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 1, 2018