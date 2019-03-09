The Democrat Party has become so extreme that it’s hard to accept. But there is no doubt they are socialists and communists. This latest Democrat vote will stun you.

When Republicans put forward a motion to keep illegal immigrants from voting, all but six Democrats blocked it. The god-awful Republican Justin Amash also supports the vote for people here illegally.

This is insane. They want foreigners to decide our policies. By voting this way, they are clearly stating they want the people who broke our laws to also vote.

Democrats are so focused on appeasing their radical base that they refused to work with @RepBrianFitz, a former FBI Special Agent and federal prosecutor who dealt with election crimes, on amendments to H.R. 1 that would clean up voter fraud and secure our elections. pic.twitter.com/L9PbYT4eAp — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 8, 2019

The Washington Examiner reported thst Rep. John Lewis wants to open dialogue on granting the vote to illegal immgrants.

I repeat —that is insane. It would destroy the nation.

Dan Crenshaw pointed out the suddenness of the change.

“It sounds like I’m making it up. What kind of government would cancel the vote of its own citizens, and replace it with noncitizens?” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Texas Republican.

He pointed to last year’s vote, when 49 Democrats joined the GOP to decry noncitizen voting.

It makes one thing very clear. Democrats felt this way for a long time. And their problem with President Trump isn’t him — it’s his agenda. He brought the truth out. They saw the socialist USA in their grasp and President Trump slowed it all down.