Dems Want to Raise the Federal Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour

House Democrats plan to introduce legislation on Wednesday aimed at gradually raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024.

Under the legislation, the minimum wage would be indexed to match the changes to the median wage starting in 2025.

The legislation wouldn’t allow tipped workers to be paid less than the minimum wage. Good to know, we can stop tipping 20% to 30%.

“By gradually increasing pay for millions of workers, Congress can raise living standards and lift millions of Americans out of poverty,” Scott and Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) wrote in a Dear Colleague letter calling on lawmakers to cosponsor the bill.

It will mostly kill jobs. The one size fits all won’t work for the entire country.

The Economic Policy Institute notes that raising the minimum wage to $15 would increase wages for over 40 million people, or nearly 30 percent of the workforce.

It’s not so hard to understand. A higher minimum wage will cost jobs, close some businesses down, and we can expect to see the robots moved in faster.

