A proposal to rename the Senate’s oldest office building for John McCain has received bipartisan support, but there will be a panel to discuss other options. The idea to rename the Richard Russell Senate office building was first proposed by leftist Democrat Chuck Schumer and seconded by comrade Pelosi.

JIM CROW DEMOCRAT, RICHARD RUSSELL HAD A BUILDING NAMED AFTER HIM

Democrat Richard Brevard Russell was given the high honor after spending his career as a racist. He believed in segregation to the day he died. Russell led the Southern opposition to the civil rights movement.

Democrats like to call these racists “conservatives” for obvious reasons but they weren’t.

Russell, 17 Democrats, and one Republican led the Southern boycott of the 1964 Democratic National Convention after the Civil Rights Act passed. Johnson needed and easily won, Republican votes to pass the Civil Rights Act.

The building was named after racist Richard Russell in the 1970s. The Democrats like to say they didn’t engage in a highly deliberative process at the time.

Russell was a formidable champion of Jim Crow laws even in its dying days.

As historian Gilbert C. Fite wrote at the conclusion of his biography of Russell, “White supremacy and racial segregation were to him cardinal principles for good and workable human relationships. [Russell] had a deep emotional commitment to preserving the kind of South in which his ancestors had lived. No sacrifice was too great for him to make if it would prevent the extension of full equality to blacks.”

In order to be in the KKK, you had to join the Democrat Party. They were the former slave owners.