Deported 20 X’s, Laughing Kidnapper/Sodomist Says “See You All in Hell”

A Mexican national who was deported from the United States twenty times has been convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault and other charges in sanctuary Oregon. He assaulted two women in one day in July.

On Friday, Sergio Jose Martinez, 31, was sentenced to 35 years in prison in a Portland courtroom. He pled guilty to kidnapping, sexual assault, sodomy and several other counts, KOIN reported.

Sanctuary sure pays off for criminals.

The Mexican national who was deported from the United States twenty times grinned throughout the trial and sentencing. Sometimes, he laughed.

The daughter of one of the women attacked spoke in court Friday.

“You deserve more punishment than you have received here,” she said. “We don’t feel that justice has been served with this or any possible sentence. The only consolation is that a dangerous person is no longer in a place where he can hurt people because you have been caught and you are going to jail.”

One of the women’s brothers told Martinez, “Sergio, no sentencing is enough…I rather you rot in hell.”

Martinez grinned throughout the trial, and as he left, he gave one grim parting shot to his two victims’ relatives, “See all you guys in hell.”