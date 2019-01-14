Deported Multiple Times Before Sexually Molesting an 11-Year Old

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office in Conroe, Texas announced on Saturday the arrest of Jose Manuel Tiscareno Hernandez, a 31-years-old man. An illegal alien, Hernandez was deported back to Mexico multiple times.

There are no repercussions for these people, so they keep coming back again and again.

Hernandez was arrested for sexual abuse of an 11-year-old child — more than once.

THE PRESS RELEASE

On January 10, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and Crime Scene Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 Block of Gladstell in Conroe. The search warrant was for an investigation of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. The victim was 11 years old when the abuse started.

During the execution of the search warrant at the suspect’s residence, the suspect was not home, but detectives received information that the suspect was intending to flee the United States and head back to Mexico.

An arrest warrant was filed and a second search warrant was executed on January 11, 2019, in a separate location to collect additional evidence.

ONE OF SO MANY

Hernandez is only one pervert among many. There aren’t a lot of readily available statistics on the specific crime, but North Carolina Fire keeps a record of this type of crime in their state.

North Carolinians For Immigration Reform and Enforcement (NCFIRE) reports on their website on each sex crime against children monthly. In 2018, 215 illegal aliens committed at least 743 sexual molestations of children in North Carolina.

Multiply that by 50 states and D.C.

