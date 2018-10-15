Deranged Alec Baldwin Calls for a Legal “Overthrow” of the Government

The Democratic New Hampshire fundraising arm thought Alec Baldwin would be an appropriate keynote speaker. For his part, Baldwin thought it appropriate to call for the lawful “overthrow” of the President.

Baldwin has such a way with words.

His speech was delusional about where money is going and how women are being treated here in America. His open borders views were on full display but his best line was about overthrowing the government.

BASICALLY, IT’S OVERTHROW THE PRESIDENT, HIS SUPPORTERS, THE AGENDA

“In an orderly and formal way, and lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump,” Baldwin said Sunday night at the major fundraising dinner for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party.

“I flew here this morning after doing ‘Saturday Night Live’ last night,” the deranged actor and political radical told a crowd of some 800 party office-holders, candidates, officials and activists, drawing loud applause.

He blabbered about his unfunny SNL role which has won him awards.

Turning serious, Baldwin then rallied the crowd to vote in next month’s midterm elections. He said, “this election and the one that follows in 2020 will be the most consequential elections since the election of FDR.”

He added: “It is time to overthrow the government of Donald Trump — not in a violent way or unlawful way — but it must be overthrown nonetheless.”

DEMOCRATS WANT TO OVERTHROW THE RIGHT

He ended his 20 minutes of bloviating by putting a twist to Donald Trump’s slogan.

“Let’s make America great again by making Donald Trump a casino operator again,” he said.

When these far-left know-nothings make these comments, they’re not attacking just Donald Trump. They are attacking the half of America who voted for him. They are mainly attacking his agenda and successes.

What they want is open borders, loose law enforcement with cops as social workers. The goal is to weaken law enforcement and the justice system. They especially want their anemic Obama economy back with fewer jobs, high taxes, and endless oppressive regulations.