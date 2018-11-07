Desperate Dems! Cory Booker Ran In & Out of Traffic Screaming, “VOTE!”

A desperate Cory Booker was running in and out of traffic today, stopping cars, screaming for them to vote. So far as we know, he hasn’t been run over.

He sounded desperate in this Twitter post begging Mississippians to vote for the leftist Democrat in order to preserve their health care and economic well-being. The economy is doing well under Republicans and if they vote for his guy, their economic well-being will go down the proverbial tubes.

Thank you @CoryBooker for breaking down why it’s so important for Mississippians to vote today. #MSSen pic.twitter.com/NX47gDiYMr — Mike Espy (@espyforsenate) November 6, 2018

In other crazed Democrat news, we have actress Jennifer Esposito crying.

Anyone else sob after voting? Praying for better !! #vote pic.twitter.com/EmwLTg3JFK — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) November 6, 2018

Cher is Cher. It’s a “matter of life and death” to her.

I have been alive through 13 Presidencies and I never thought my vote 🗳would be a matter of life or death. Given this administration’s disregard for pre-existing conditions, climate change, gun reform and so much more, it is life or death. 🙏🏻Please Vote🙏🏻 https://t.co/CHKIQMCowm — Cher (@cher) November 5, 2018

Chelsea Handler had the need to expose herself. It certainly got Tony Shaffer’s attention.

The only thing that would compel me more to vote than @chelseahandler doing a nude video is @MichaelAvenatti lighting himself on fire while running nude down Park Avenue here in Manhattan… just sayin’… https://t.co/dd6FUMFFWS — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) November 5, 2018

If Democrats don’t take back the House or Senate or both, they will lose their minds — what’s left of them.