Desperate Lemming-Like Dems Siding With Child Predators Over ICE?

The latest, politically motivated Democrat attack against law enforcement is focused squarely on abolishing ICE. Even some of the party leaders, such as they are, have joined with their increasingly volatile, dangerous base and begun marching, lemming-like, towards a fate even those badly mischaracterized rodents make every effort to avoid.

Maybe Dems have been so busy demeaning courageous Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, they ignored an important story citing the role of those brave men and women in the arrests of over “2,300 suspected online child-sex offenders.”

During Operation Broken Heart, ICE’s Operation Predator partnered with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in launching a criminal sweep that took place from March through May of this year. “In addition to the 2,300-plus arrests, Operation Broken Heart led to the identification of 195 offenders guilty of child pornography or child sex abuse, and the identification of 383 child victims of child pornography or sexual abuse….”

People targeted included those who “produce, distribute, receive and possess child pornography,” “engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes,” “engage in the sex trafficking of children,” and those who “travel across state lines or to foreign countries and sexually abuse children,” said ICE.

Just one example ICE provided was: “Christopher Wood at his Mountlake Terrace, Washington, residence for possessing and distributing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct…. Images depicting child pornography were subsequently located on Wood’s digital media, and law enforcement discovered that Wood shared a bedroom with a potential female minor victim.”

So the party in full-throated defense of kids temporarily separated from their families, somehow missed this major bust of child predators? Are these Dem pols so self-serving and cynical, they’d spite vulnerable, at-risk young people before giving a well deserved “atta boy” to ICE?

This all brings to mind even more disturbing questions. Has, in their political zeal to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a desperate Democrat Party begun siding with child predators over lawmen and women? Or might it just be their powerful “Roman Polanski Wing” flexing it’s muscle? (See Christopher Wood above)

But perhaps the most crucial query, in terms of political viability, is this one: Are Democrats as smart as lemmings? Because, beyond the myths of those fury little creatures following each other off cliffs to their doom, we’ve learned they generally know not to make that deadly leap.

Moving so far left of mainstream American thought at such a furious pace, causes one to seriously wonder if this party can keep itself from taking the kind of fatal plunge even packs of scampering rodents manage to avoid. Right now, we’d say, probably not.