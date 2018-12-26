Despicable Kathy Griffin Sends a Message of Hate for Christmas

Imagine a miserable human being that would wish another person a “terrible Christmas”. She is wishing bad will in the name of Christ to a man who never did a thing to her.

I hope you have a terrible Christmas you piece of shit criminal. https://t.co/h7K26f0Xuq — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 25, 2018

Thank you for ordering! Order Fuck Trump ornaments and other Fuck Trump merch here: https://t.co/iAzHMKSuE1 https://t.co/G8F7la1VmO — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 22, 2018

She didn’t receive positive reactions for the most part.

This is her only way of trying to stay relevant…As she shows how little class she has once again . — Michael G (@MCG21122112) December 26, 2018

The spokesperson for the @DNC — MikeMars1066 (@MMars1066) December 26, 2018

Blaming all the wrong people

She is an absolute fool blinded by hate. The so-called comedian blames the GOP and the President for the recent deaths of two migrant children. It’s the Democrats’ open borders’ policies that are responsible. The leftist groups are the ones lying to the migrants to get them to embark on this dangerous journey and the parents are negligent, but she doesn’t blame them.

Eighty percent of the women, even girls, are raped during the trip. Little children die along the way and the Democrats couldn’t care less.

The two children died immediately after they crossed despite good care by medical professionals working with Border Patrol. The journey killed them, not the GOP, not Border Patrol, and not the President.

God forgive us for this horrific tragedy. The GOP and Trump must be reminded that they are directly responsible for this https://t.co/KyfGZNET6J — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 25, 2018

The responses to the nasty women on social media were overall not in her favor.

GOD? Really? From someone who promotes violence? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Nationalista (@GunnetteP) December 26, 2018

Kathy, the child was brought here sick. ICE tried to get him help. Here’s an idea, try putting the blame (for once) where it belongs. Stop blaming people because it fits your narrow minded agenda. This falls on the parents, plain and simple. Stick to beheading world leaders — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) December 26, 2018

But the parents, who refused asylum in Mexico, have no culpability? Too much Botox in your biscuit I assume? — Mag-Man (@ndtguy01) December 26, 2018