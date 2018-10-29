Despicable! Media Feeding Frenzy During the Press Conference

Hallie Jackson of MSNBC wanted to pin the two recent attacks on the President and was very combative with the White House press secretary Sarah Sanders Monday.

Sanders said, “You guys have a huge responsibility to play in the divisive nature of this country when 90% of the coverage of everything this president does is negative”.

Researchers have shown that over 90 percent of the coverage is negative and very little is said about anything he does that is positive. Sanders made some excellent points and was determined to have the last word, but as she left, Jackson said something about “taking no responsibility then.”

Before she left, Sanders said, “The very first action the President did was condemn these heinous acts. The very first thing that the media did was condemn the President.”

Sarah Sanders became very emotional addressing the deceased at The Tree of Life synagogue.

In an emotional moment, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: “The president cherishes the American Jewish community for everything it stands for and contributes to our country” https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/cceVSFUcFD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 29, 2018

JIM ACOSTA, TRUE-TO-FORM

Jim Acosta, the CNN thorn in everyone’s side, wanted to know who was on the President’s hit list. He doesn’t care about the victims, just how he can exploit them to attack the President.

Acosta asked the press secretary to state for the record which news outlets are fake news? She said she would not blanket condemn a single network, it concerns individuals. “Those individuals know who they are.”

Allegedly, the MAGA supporting bomber had over 100 names on his list. If true, we don’t doubt Acosta made the top 100.

